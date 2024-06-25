USS George Bancroft C-3 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS George Bancroft (SSBN 643 - Blue) on Sept. 25, 1972, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 22. The C-3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C-3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.

