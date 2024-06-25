USS George Bancroft C-3 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS George Bancroft (SSBN 643 - Blue) on Sept. 25, 1972, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 22. The C-3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C-3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.1972
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8503228
|VIRIN:
|720925-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|1911x2608
|Size:
|969.45 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
