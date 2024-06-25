Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Bancroft C-3 launch

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.1972

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS George Bancroft (SSBN 643 - Blue) on Sept. 25, 1972, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 22. The C-3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C-3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.

    Date Taken: 09.25.1972
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:17
    Photo ID: 8503228
    VIRIN: 720925-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 1911x2608
    Size: 969.45 KB
    Location: US
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    C-3 Poseidon missile
    USS George Bancroft (SSBN 643)

