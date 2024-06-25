Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NC, Moldova Join Forces for Cyber Shield 2024

    NC, Moldova Join Forces for Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    North Carolina National Guardsmen, from the N.C. Joint Force Headquarters, and Moldovan Officers pose for a photo during the annual Cyber Shield training event held at the Virginia National Guard’s State Military Reservation in Va. Beach on June 13th, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise that is composed of nearly 1,000 N.G. and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, civilian cyber professionals, and international partners from across the globe. (North Carolina National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8501739
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-AI968-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1399
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC, Moldova Join Forces for Cyber Shield 2024, by SSG Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NC, Moldova Join Forces for Cyber Shield 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCNG
    STATE PARTNER SHIP PROGRAM
    CyberShield24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT