NC, Moldova Join Forces for Cyber Shield 2024

North Carolina National Guardsmen, from the N.C. Joint Force Headquarters, and Moldovan Officers pose for a photo during the annual Cyber Shield training event held at the Virginia National Guard’s State Military Reservation in Va. Beach on June 13th, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise that is composed of nearly 1,000 N.G. and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, civilian cyber professionals, and international partners from across the globe. (North Carolina National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly).

