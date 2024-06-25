Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Pastors Visit USAACE

    Local Pastors Visit USAACE

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Wiregrass area pastors visit the home of Army Aviation for a Meet Your Army event to connect with the post chaplains and learn more about the mission and how they can help support Soldiers and families at Fort Novosel, Ala., June 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

