Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know the Warrior: A New Reality

    Know the Warrior: A New Reality

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Navy Master Chief Steve Flemming wins silver medal in precision air rifle competition at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 24, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:34
    Photo ID: 8500597
    VIRIN: 240624-A-TP754-1001
    Resolution: 1560x2048
    Size: 505.34 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know the Warrior: A New Reality, by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KNOW THE WARRIOR: A NEW REALITY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT