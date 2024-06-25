Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Skyfest 2024 soars over the Inland Northwest

    Fairchild Skyfest 2024 soars over the Inland Northwest

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team Fairchild hosted the Skyfest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. During the event, attendees observed performances by the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and various other aerial acts, as well as static displays. Events like SkyFest allow communities within the Inland Northwest to witness U.S. military air capabilities and the Air Force's premier air refueling wing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8500589
    VIRIN: 240621-F-CJ658-1164
    Resolution: 5538x3203
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2024 soars over the Inland Northwest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Skyfest24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT