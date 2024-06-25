Fairchild Skyfest 2024 soars over the Inland Northwest

Team Fairchild hosted the Skyfest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. During the event, attendees observed performances by the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and various other aerial acts, as well as static displays. Events like SkyFest allow communities within the Inland Northwest to witness U.S. military air capabilities and the Air Force's premier air refueling wing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

