Col. Steven Bartley, incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander (second from left), accepts the U.S. Army Installation Management Command guidon from William Kidd, director of the IMCOM - Training Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change-of-command ceremony June 25 on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, as Col. Anthony Pollio, outgoing garrison commander (right), looks on.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8499526
|VIRIN:
|240625-O-JT284-8363
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT