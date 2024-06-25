Col. Steven Bartley, incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander (second from left), accepts the U.S. Army Installation Management Command guidon from William Kidd, director of the IMCOM - Training Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change-of-command ceremony June 25 on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, as Col. Anthony Pollio, outgoing garrison commander (right), looks on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:32 Photo ID: 8499526 VIRIN: 240625-O-JT284-8363 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.