Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command

    Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Col. Steven Bartley, incoming U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander (second from left), accepts the U.S. Army Installation Management Command guidon from William Kidd, director of the IMCOM - Training Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change-of-command ceremony June 25 on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, as Col. Anthony Pollio, outgoing garrison commander (right), looks on.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8499526
    VIRIN: 240625-O-JT284-8363
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT