U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph M. Stangl, 31st Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Briney, 510th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, during the 510th Fighter Squadron Change of Command at an undisclosed location in U.S. Central Command, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 05:05 Photo ID: 8499235 VIRIN: 240625-F-RF123-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.9 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th FS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.