    2nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 26 of 31]

    2nd Space Operations Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) (Col) Jeremy Parr (right), accepts the squadron guidon from USSF Colonel (Col) Andrew Menschner (left), Commander, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Integrated Mission Delta (PNT DEL), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., 21 June 2024. Lt Col Jeremy Parr assumes the responsibility of overseeing the daily operations of a unit whose mission is to operate the GPS constellation, which provides global navigation and time transfer to military and civilian users around the globe by operating NAVSTAR GPS. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8498016
    VIRIN: 240621-X-IF173-1033
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    2 SOPS
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    Delta 8
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

