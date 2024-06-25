2nd Space Operations Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) (Col) Jeremy Parr (right), accepts the squadron guidon from USSF Colonel (Col) Andrew Menschner (left), Commander, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Integrated Mission Delta (PNT DEL), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., 21 June 2024. Lt Col Jeremy Parr assumes the responsibility of overseeing the daily operations of a unit whose mission is to operate the GPS constellation, which provides global navigation and time transfer to military and civilian users around the globe by operating NAVSTAR GPS. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

