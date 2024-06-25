Staff Sgt. Vanesa Wagner eats lunch with instructors and fellow service members at the Spanish Artillery Academy in Sergovia, Spain, while learning how Artillery officer cadets prepare to conduct an Artillery exercise in the field. Wagner participated in a Language Intensive Training Event (LITE) at the academy in early 2024.
LEAP Scholar's training in Spain elevates her skills as an Air Force recruiter
