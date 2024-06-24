Kesselring Site: Then and Now - Part I

Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, The Father of the Nuclear Navy, was the keynote speaker at the dedication of the Hortonsphere at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York on July 18, 1955. The massive sphere housed the SIG1 reactor being built and tested to power the USS Seawolf. Photo courtesy of Former West Milton, NY Historian Karen Staulters.

