Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kesselring Site: Then and Now - Part I

    Kesselring Site: Then and Now - Part I

    WEST MILTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, The Father of the Nuclear Navy, was the keynote speaker at the dedication of the Hortonsphere at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York on July 18, 1955. The massive sphere housed the SIG1 reactor being built and tested to power the USS Seawolf. Photo courtesy of Former West Milton, NY Historian Karen Staulters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8496480
    VIRIN: 230510-N-N2259-1126
    Resolution: 1049x789
    Size: 343.55 KB
    Location: WEST MILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kesselring Site: Then and Now - Part I, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York State Military Museum opens exhibit on the nuclear Navy in New York on June 29

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    USNAVY
    New York State Military Museum
    NYNG
    Kesselring Site
    Hortonsphere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT