Kesselring Site: Then and Now - Part I

Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, The Father of the Nuclear Navy, was the keynote speaker at the dedication of the Hortonsphere at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York on July 18, 1955. The massive sphere housed the SIG1 reactor being built and tested to power the USS Seawolf. Photo courtesy of Former West Milton, NY Historian Karen Staulters.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8496480
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-N2259-1126
|Resolution:
|1049x789
|Size:
|343.55 KB
|Location:
|WEST MILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
New York State Military Museum opens exhibit on the nuclear Navy in New York on June 29
New York
