    Civil Engineer, Attorney, Advocate

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Diana Nesukh 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Kyle DeThomas began his military career in 2005 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. He is currently a real estate attorney in Washington, D.C. The experience that DeThomas had as an Air Force civil engineer encouraged him to look for ways to bridge the gaps that he encountered in the development and construction process.

