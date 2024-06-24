Kyle DeThomas began his military career in 2005 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. He is currently a real estate attorney in Washington, D.C. The experience that DeThomas had as an Air Force civil engineer encouraged him to look for ways to bridge the gaps that he encountered in the development and construction process.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8495192
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-BZ783-8153
|Resolution:
|1184x1476
|Size:
|258.71 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineer, Attorney, Advocate, by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Engineer, Attorney, Advocate
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT