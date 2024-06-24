AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 22, 2024) Capt. Virginia Damin, executive officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to the command’s neonatal stabilization team (NeoStaT), Lt. Angelina Jelensky, Lt. Charity Roberts, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rian Meeks, May 22.



The NeoStaT was recognized for the critical services provided to neonates that led to successful aeromedical evacuations for three high risk neonatal patients in April 2024. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Fox, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8495007 VIRIN: 240522-O-PN872-3538 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.23 MB Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. NMRTC Guam Neonatal Stabilization Team Recognized, by Jaciyn Matanane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.