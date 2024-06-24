Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. NMRTC Guam Neonatal Stabilization Team Recognized

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Jaciyn Matanane 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 22, 2024) Capt. Virginia Damin, executive officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to the command’s neonatal stabilization team (NeoStaT), Lt. Angelina Jelensky, Lt. Charity Roberts, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rian Meeks, May 22.

    The NeoStaT was recognized for the critical services provided to neonates that led to successful aeromedical evacuations for three high risk neonatal patients in April 2024. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Fox, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:39
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
