AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 22, 2024) Capt. Virginia Damin, executive officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to the command’s neonatal stabilization team (NeoStaT), Lt. Angelina Jelensky, Lt. Charity Roberts, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rian Meeks, May 22.
The NeoStaT was recognized for the critical services provided to neonates that led to successful aeromedical evacuations for three high risk neonatal patients in April 2024. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Fox, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8495007
|VIRIN:
|240522-O-PN872-3538
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. NMRTC Guam Neonatal Stabilization Team Recognized, by Jaciyn Matanane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
