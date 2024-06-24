SELA 26 Canal Dredging Update

Clearing of Peoples Avenue and Florida Avenue canals are nearing completion as part of the SELA 26 project. This process produces an improved flow and volume capacity in the drainage canals. The Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Damage Reduction Project (SELA) reduces the risk of flood damages due to rainfall flooding in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. The improvements generally support the parishes’ master drainage plans and provide flood risk reduction up to a level associated with a 10-year rainfall event.

