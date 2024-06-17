Laura Dudley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, recently completed all requirements for her Professional Engineer license in the state of Georgia. She currently works in the Savannah District's Engineering Division in the Soils Section. Dudley is a Georgia Institute of Technology Civil Engineering graduate.

