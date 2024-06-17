Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Engineer

    Professional Engineer

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Laura Dudley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, recently completed all requirements for her Professional Engineer license in the state of Georgia. She currently works in the Savannah District's Engineering Division in the Soils Section. Dudley is a Georgia Institute of Technology Civil Engineering graduate.

