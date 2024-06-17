Coast Guard to provide safety during Dali transit from Baltimore to the Port of Virginia

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot Marine Protector class vessel, prepares to escort the Motor Vessel Dali during its transit from the Port of Baltimore to the Port of Virginia, June 24, 2024. The Dali was scheduled to be accompanied to the Port of Virginia by four tug vessels while the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish provided a security zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

