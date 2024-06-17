Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard to provide safety during Dali transit from Baltimore to the Port of Virginia

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot Marine Protector class vessel, prepares to escort the Motor Vessel Dali during its transit from the Port of Baltimore to the Port of Virginia, June 24, 2024. The Dali was scheduled to be accompanied to the Port of Virginia by four tug vessels while the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish provided a security zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Baltimore
    Virginia
    key bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Dali

