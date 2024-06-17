Stefany Baron, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, earns Professional Engineer licensing. Baron is a Penn State University and Virginia Tech graduate. She currently works in the Savannah District's Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch where she works on modeling and mitigation efforts associated with the Savannah River Estuary and the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

