    Professional Engineer

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Stefany Baron, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, earns Professional Engineer licensing. Baron is a Penn State University and Virginia Tech graduate. She currently works in the Savannah District's Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch where she works on modeling and mitigation efforts associated with the Savannah River Estuary and the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8493637
    VIRIN: 240617-A-FL297-2712
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 217.24 KB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, Professional Engineer, by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #PennState #VirginiaTech #Engineering #ProfessionalEngineer #USACE #SavannahDistrict

