    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 boaters near Guam

    GUAM

    06.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, demonstrating preparedness and efficiency, successfully conducted a search and rescue operation for a distressed vessel 13 nautical miles north of Guam on June 23, 2024, saving 13 boaters. The Joint Rescue Sub-Center, operated by U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in Guam, received an urgent notification from Guam Fire Rescue and 911 dispatch of a 23-foot recreational vessel, the Helen, with 13 people aboard potentially identified as nationals of the People's Republic of China, out of gas and adrift. A U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew transported the survivors to Hagåtña, where partner agency officials met them at the pier for further care and assessment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    SAR
    Guam
    rescue
    migrant

