Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know the warrior: Resilience is everything

    ORLANDO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired Senior Airman Colin Pappas will compete for Team Air Force at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. Pappas is scheduled to participate in track, swimming, cycling and precision air sports.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know the warrior: Resilience is everything, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

