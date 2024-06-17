Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the warrior: Community in competition

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noelle Delgado represents Team Marine Corps at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. Delgado is competing in archery, precision air sports and cycling.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 16:52
