U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noelle Delgado represents Team Marine Corps at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. Delgado is competing in archery, precision air sports and cycling.
|06.21.2024
|06.22.2024 16:52
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
Know the warrior: Community in competition
