    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Members of the crowd laugh during a heritage recognition ceremony, June 21, 2024, held in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624) in Pensacola, Florida. Dauntless was recognized for 56 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    USCG
    Medium Endurance Cutter
    Coast Guard
    Atlantic Area
    Heritage Recognition Ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624)

