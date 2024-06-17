U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

Members of the crowd laugh during a heritage recognition ceremony, June 21, 2024, held in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624) in Pensacola, Florida. Dauntless was recognized for 56 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

