Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    If the call comes, are you ready?

    If the call comes, are you ready?

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC), is briefed by Delta 4 members on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 13, 2024. Space Delta 4 provides strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Star Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8491237
    VIRIN: 240613-X-UC044-1127
    Resolution: 5744x3822
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If the call comes, are you ready?, by SrA Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    SEAC
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT