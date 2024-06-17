If the call comes, are you ready?

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC), is briefed by Delta 4 members on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 13, 2024. Space Delta 4 provides strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Star Yepez)
|06.13.2024
|06.21.2024 17:28
|8491237
|240613-X-UC044-1127
|5744x3822
|5.22 MB
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
