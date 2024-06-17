Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joseph Goetz Has Assumed Command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division-1

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman connor engelmann  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Rome, NY native, Army BGen Joseph Goetz has assumed command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division as the Commanding General during a ceremony held 06/13/2024 at Fort Shafter, HI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8490615
    VIRIN: 240621-D-ZZ999-1551
    Resolution: 4440x5550
    Size: 846.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joseph Goetz Has Assumed Command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division-1, by SN connor engelmann, identified by DVIDS

