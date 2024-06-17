Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240621-Z-NQ177-1001

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chaplains with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and the Lithuanian Armed Forces pose for a photo in Lithuania during a collaboration to improve support to military members between March and April 2024. The cooperation between nations was part of the State Partnership Program and included support from the International Scientific Conference of Military Medicine. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:15
    Photo ID: 8490591
    VIRIN: 240621-Z-NQ177-1001
    Resolution: 1080x698
    Size: 149.95 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 240621-Z-NQ177-1001, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    State Partnership Program
    Chaplain
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

