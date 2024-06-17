240621-Z-NQ177-1001

Chaplains with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and the Lithuanian Armed Forces pose for a photo in Lithuania during a collaboration to improve support to military members between March and April 2024. The cooperation between nations was part of the State Partnership Program and included support from the International Scientific Conference of Military Medicine. (Courtesy photo)
First Pennsylvania Joint Resilience Team Visit to Lithuania
