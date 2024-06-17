Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    Refueling Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    Ann Brinegar, Refuel Cafe volunteer, left, poses with her husband Joe Brinegar, Refuel Cafe coordinator, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 15, 2024. The pair have been involved with the Refuel Cafe since its opening in 2011, promoting the cafe’s mission of suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:23
    VIRIN: 240615-F-NB682-1001
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    Holloman AFB
    Refuel Cafe

