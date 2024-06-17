Refueling Holloman

Lamar Munson, a former Holloman dorm resident, holds the child of an Airman adopted by Ann and Joe Brinegar during a baby shower in the Refuel Cafe at Holloman Air Force Base New Mexico. The Refuel Cafe not only offers free drinks for Airmen living in the dorms, but also a safe place to gather and connect with one another. (courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 by SrA Corinna Sanabia