From left to right, Maj. Christina Lawson, contracting officer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Isdale, project engineer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Derik Liebenstein, project engineer and Sgt. 1st Class Francis Frenette, contracting specialist, all with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, attend the Northwestern Division’s Officer Introductory Course in Portland, Oregon, in November 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8489770
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-UM139-6920
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|124.91 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Force multipliers: 51 Charlies benefit both USACE and U.S. Army, by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Force multipliers: 51 Charlies benefit both USACE and U.S. Army
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT