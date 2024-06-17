Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th Infantry Division's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Group Photo 2024

    34th Infantry Division's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Group Photo 2024

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, stand for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 2, 2024. The Judge Advocate General's Corps provides principled counsel and premier legal services, as committed members and leaders in the legal and Army professions, in support of a ready, globally responsive, and regionally engaged Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:40
    Photo ID: 8489539
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-OO172-1061
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Infantry Division's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Group Photo 2024, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    group photo
    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT