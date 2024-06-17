NCTF-RH Tank 8 Manway Preparation

HALAWA, Hawaii (June 13, 2024) Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors work in front of an open 8-foot manway after removing the tank cover at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. The manway will allow workers to safely enter and clean the interior of fuel tank 8. The tank, which has recently been ventilated, will now undergo preparation for the removal of sludge and internal cleaning operations. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024