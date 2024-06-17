Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Chris Sununu welcomes home troops from Texas border mission

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu welcomes home Soldiers of the 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, June 11, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The 15-Soldier New Hampshire Army National Guard contingent recently returned from its 60-day mission in support of Operation Lone Star to assist Texas law enforcement prevent, deter and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    157arw
    NHNationalGuard
    Sununu

