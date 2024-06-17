Gov. Chris Sununu welcomes home troops from Texas border mission

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu welcomes home Soldiers of the 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, June 11, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The 15-Soldier New Hampshire Army National Guard contingent recently returned from its 60-day mission in support of Operation Lone Star to assist Texas law enforcement prevent, deter and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

