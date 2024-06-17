Navy Employer Recognition Event 2024

Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Admiral John B. Mustin, and Force Master Chief, Navy Reserve Force, Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt, sit during opening ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE). NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh)

