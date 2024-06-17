Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2024

    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyra Watson 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Admiral John B. Mustin, and Force Master Chief, Navy Reserve Force, Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt, sit during opening ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE). NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:34
    Photo ID: 8487769
    VIRIN: 240611-N-PL543-1092
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event 2024, by PO2 Tyra Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mustin
    Navy Reserve
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Navy Employer Recognition Event
    NERE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT