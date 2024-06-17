Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

