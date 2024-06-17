Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6)

    Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 22:48
    Photo ID: 8486740
    VIRIN: 240618-N-QR506-1014
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Task Force 76/3
    Task Force 76/3 Commander’s Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT