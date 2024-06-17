Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8486740
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-QR506-1014
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees assemble for a group photo aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
