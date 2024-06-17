VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Johnson, left, and Cpl. William Evans, center, both crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe as their CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165, 15th MEU, takes off from an airstrip during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Subic Bay, Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 Photo by Sgt Patrick Katz