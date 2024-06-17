Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 10 of 11]

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Johnson, left, and Cpl. William Evans, center, both crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe as their CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165, 15th MEU, takes off from an airstrip during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Subic Bay, Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8486674
    VIRIN: 240616-M-PO838-1300
    Resolution: 4595x3449
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    This work, VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    VMM-165
    15thMEU
    3rd MLR
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

