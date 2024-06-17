Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240614-N-SS900-1003 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Command Master Chief Travis L. Grammer, from Eudora, Kansas, during awards-at-quarters at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, June 14, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    TAGS

    award
    AAQ
    CSS-11

