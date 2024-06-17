240614-N-SS900-1003 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Command Master Chief Travis L. Grammer, from Eudora, Kansas, during awards-at-quarters at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, June 14, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8486448
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-SS900-1003
|Resolution:
|6057x4038
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|EUDORA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters, by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT