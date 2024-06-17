USS Comstock fires rolling airframe missile

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) fires a rolling airframe missile as part of a training exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 14, 2024. Comstock is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Jones)

