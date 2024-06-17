Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock fires rolling airframe missile

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.14.2024

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) fires a rolling airframe missile as part of a training exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 14, 2024. Comstock is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Jones)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock fires rolling airframe missile, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAM
    C3F
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

