    Forging Futures: Strategic Partnerships Enhance Healthcare and Military Readiness

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Gloria Kwizera 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    240606-N-XW717-1005 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) From left, U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, and two Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters, listen as the director of operations speaks during a tour of the WakeMed Trauma Center, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters to discuss education and strategic partnerships between healthcare communities and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Navy Medicine
    Community Outreach
    Recruiting and Retention
    WakeMed Health and Hospitals
    Medical Partnershi

