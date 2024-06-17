240606-N-XW717-1005 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) From left, U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, and two Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters, listen as the director of operations speaks during a tour of the WakeMed Trauma Center, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters to discuss education and strategic partnerships between healthcare communities and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 19:52 Photo ID: 8485282 VIRIN: 240606-N-XW717-1005 Resolution: 2732x1821 Size: 793.88 KB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging Futures: Strategic Partnerships Enhance Healthcare and Military Readiness, by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.