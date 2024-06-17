Curtis Kreuziger (left) tests out a 3D printed maintenance tool for the M53A1 protective mask he designed for the MakerSpace challenge alongside Bradley Ruprecht (right), engineering technician and MakerSpace lead.
|05.22.2024
|06.18.2024 13:51
|8484474
|240522-O-PS778-7727
|5093x3395
|1 MB
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|2
|0
Prototypes Come to Life in MakerSpace Challenge
