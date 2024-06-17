Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prototypes Come to Life in MakerSpace Challenge

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Curtis Kreuziger (left) tests out a 3D printed maintenance tool for the M53A1 protective mask he designed for the MakerSpace challenge alongside Bradley Ruprecht (right), engineering technician and MakerSpace lead.

