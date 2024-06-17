Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like Soldier, like daughter, Military Child of the Year aids others

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Allison Candelario, the 2024 Operation Homefront Military Child of the year for the Army poses for photos with her father, now Sgt. Maj. Daniel Candelario.

    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Maria Candelario
    Army families
    Military Child of the Year
    Allison Candelario
    Daniel Candelario

