Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:26 Photo ID: 8484169 VIRIN: 240610-A-CO967-1002 Resolution: 1219x938 Size: 233.1 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Like Soldier, like daughter, Military Child of the Year aids others, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.