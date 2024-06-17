Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lusardi takes command of 505th CS

    Lusardi takes command of 505th CS

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Crystal Lusardi official photo taken on Apr. 16, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8483769
    VIRIN: 240416-F-ES928-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lusardi takes command of 505th CS, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lusardi takes command of the 505th CS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    ACC
    Air Force
    Change of command
    USAFWC
    505th Communications Squadron

