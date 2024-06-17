Hospital Corpsman First Class Eric Garcia and Command Master Chief Francisco Maccarelli share a special moment as they cut the birthday cake in celebration of 126 years since the Hospital Corps of the United States Navy was created. In a time-honored tradition, the oldest and youngest Hospital Corpsmen take part in this symbolic act: the oldest passes the first piece of cake to the youngest, signifying the transfer of experience and wisdom. Happy 126th birthday, Hospital Corpsmen! Hospital Corpsman are the most decorated corps in the United States Navy. Their accolades include: 23 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses since World War I, 31 Navy distinguished Service Medals, 959 Silver Stars, more than 1,600 Bronze Star Medals with Combat “V’s” since World War II, and 22 Naval ships are named after Hospital Corpsman!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:40 Photo ID: 8483173 VIRIN: 240617-O-NJ594-8361 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 824.42 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCFHPC Celebrates Hospital Corpsman 126th Birthday, by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.