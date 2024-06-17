Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCFHPC Celebrates Hospital Corpsman 126th Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Eric Garcia and Command Master Chief Francisco Maccarelli share a special moment as they cut the birthday cake in celebration of 126 years since the Hospital Corps of the United States Navy was created. In a time-honored tradition, the oldest and youngest Hospital Corpsmen take part in this symbolic act: the oldest passes the first piece of cake to the youngest, signifying the transfer of experience and wisdom. Happy 126th birthday, Hospital Corpsmen! Hospital Corpsman are the most decorated corps in the United States Navy. Their accolades include: 23 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses since World War I, 31 Navy distinguished Service Medals, 959 Silver Stars, more than 1,600 Bronze Star Medals with Combat “V’s” since World War II, and 22 Naval ships are named after Hospital Corpsman!

