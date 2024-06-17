From June 4 to 6, 2024, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted a workshop for Executive Office staff from across the region at Division Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The workshop focused on training, planning, and executing Congressional engagements, military protocol and how best to provide support to District Command Groups.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:18 Photo ID: 8481436 VIRIN: 240606-A-CH700-6978 Resolution: 5172x3448 Size: 4.88 MB Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRD hosts Executive Office Staff Workshop, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.