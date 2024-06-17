Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRD hosts Executive Office Staff Workshop

    CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    From June 4 to 6, 2024, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) hosted a workshop for Executive Office staff from across the region at Division Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The workshop focused on training, planning, and executing Congressional engagements, military protocol and how best to provide support to District Command Groups.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8481436
    VIRIN: 240606-A-CH700-6978
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRD hosts Executive Office Staff Workshop, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

