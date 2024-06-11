Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE teammates receive Navy Financial Management Awards

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Five members of the Fleet Readiness Center East Comptroller Department received recognition from the Navy for their outstanding contributions made to the financial management community. The awardees were presented with plaques for their achievements during the ceremony, held May 29 at the American Society of Military Comptrollers Professional Development Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

