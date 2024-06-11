FRCE teammates receive Navy Financial Management Awards

Five members of the Fleet Readiness Center East Comptroller Department received recognition from the Navy for their outstanding contributions made to the financial management community. The awardees were presented with plaques for their achievements during the ceremony, held May 29 at the American Society of Military Comptrollers Professional Development Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

