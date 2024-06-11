ASG-Kuwait conducts Kuwait Liberation Day Staff Ride

Area Support Group - Kuwait Soldiers and civilians gather for a discussion near Mutla Ridge Kuwait, Feb. 24, 2023. The group visited several key locations throughout central and northern Kuwait during a staff ride commemorating and analyzing the Gulf War 32 years ago between Iraq and Kuwait. The group stopped at the Kuwait Land Forces 35th Armored Division military base, a sand table of Kuwait, a field near Mutla Ridge, and a hill overlooking Highway 80. Junior officers provided overview, assessments, and key lessons from different operations during the conflict. Together, the unit learns more about their host partner, military tactics and operations, and geopolitics in Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

