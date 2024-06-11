Iowa ANG KC-135 flight crew - NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover

The Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 flight crew performing the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover at the Iowa Speedway; Captain Matthew Parker, Major Caleb Barber, Senior Airmen John Bell, Technical Sgt. Cory Corcoran. The group is standing on the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa on June 16, 2024 a few hours before the Newton, Iowa race. U.S. Air National Gaurd photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Public Affairs

Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US