Iowa ANG KC-135 flight crew - NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover

The Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 flight crew performing the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover at the Iowa Speedway; Captain Matthew Parker, Major Caleb Barber, Senior Airmen John Bell, Technical Sgt. Cory Corcoran. The group is standing on the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa on June 16, 2024 a few hours before the Newton, Iowa race. U.S. Air National Gaurd photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Public Affairs
|06.16.2024
|06.16.2024 16:46
|8479672
|240616-Z-KZ880-1009
|6016x4016
|16.75 MB
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|63
|0
