    Iowa ANG KC-135 flight crew - NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 flight crew performing the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 flyover at the Iowa Speedway; Captain Matthew Parker, Major Caleb Barber, Senior Airmen John Bell, Technical Sgt. Cory Corcoran. The group is standing on the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa on June 16, 2024 a few hours before the Newton, Iowa race. U.S. Air National Gaurd photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Public Affairs

    NASCAR
    flyover
    KC-135
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Iowa Speedway
    Iowa Corn 350

