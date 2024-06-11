Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Security Forces Squadron active shooter exercise

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force defenders with the 169th Security Forces Squadron conduct an active shooter exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to assess and improve base personnel and security forces actions and response to an active shooter incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8477582
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-WT236-2026
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.46 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron active shooter exercise, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces
    training
    active shooter exercise
    SCANG
    defender
    169 SFS

