169th Security Forces Squadron active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force defenders with the 169th Security Forces Squadron conduct an active shooter exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to assess and improve base personnel and security forces actions and response to an active shooter incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

