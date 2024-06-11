U.S. Air Force defenders with the 169th Security Forces Squadron conduct an active shooter exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to assess and improve base personnel and security forces actions and response to an active shooter incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8477582
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-WT236-2026
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|18.46 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron active shooter exercise, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT