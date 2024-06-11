Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trever Lloyd 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is Mr. Powell.

    Originally from Maryland, Mr. Powell has been at NIOC Pensacola for almost four years and has made a huge impact as part of our training and readiness team. He ensures the accuracy of readiness reporting, tracks all of our Sailor’s qualifications, and oversees the administration of our adjunct faculty program. Thank you for all your hard work, Mr. Powell!

    Fun Fact: Mr. Powell knows the release year of nearly every 1980’s song, as well as the release year and song order of every Genesis album.

