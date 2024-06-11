Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    812th AG Co Land Navigation

    812th AG Co Land Navigation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST IN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel King 

    38th Regional Support Group

    812th AG Co soldiers (left to right) Sgt. T. Erlandson, Sgt. T. Burgess, and PFC. M. Harvest preform land navigation with 310th CSM G. Chandler (far left), during Postal Warrior at Joint Base MDL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8477155
    VIRIN: 240610-A-OM757-9402
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 942.09 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST IN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 812th AG Co Land Navigation, by SSG Nathaniel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT