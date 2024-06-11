Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 P-8A "Red Lancers" prepares to take-off on June 10,2024

    VP-10 P-8A &quot;Red Lancers&quot; prepares to take-off on June 10,2024

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    240610-N-FY142-0243 MISAWA, Japan (June 10, 2024) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Third Class Gracie Schmidt, Patrol Squadron TEN from Jacksonville, Florida, directs a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft on the flight line at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

    This work, VP-10 P-8A "Red Lancers" prepares to take-off on June 10,2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #freeandopenindopacific

