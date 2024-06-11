U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alisha Couturier was named "Crusader of the Month" for her exceptional service and leadership while assigned to the 42d Medical Group at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., June 12, 2024. The Crusader of the Month highlight recognizes outstanding members who significantly contribute to achieving Team Maxwell’s mission, vision, and priorities. (Courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:21 Photo ID: 8470846 VIRIN: 240612-F-F3569-5386 Resolution: 960x540 Size: 142.85 KB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Hometown: HAMILTON, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crusader of the Month Highlight: Senior Airman Alisha Couturier, by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.