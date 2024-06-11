Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crusader of the Month Highlight: Senior Airman Alisha Couturier

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alisha Couturier was named "Crusader of the Month" for her exceptional service and leadership while assigned to the 42d Medical Group at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., June 12, 2024. The Crusader of the Month highlight recognizes outstanding members who significantly contribute to achieving Team Maxwell’s mission, vision, and priorities. (Courtesy graphic)

