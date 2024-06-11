Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM CBC Cuts Ribbon on Expanded Biomanufacturing Facility

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Distinguished guests tour the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center Biomanufacturing Facility located at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. during the official ribbon cutting event on June 12, 2024.

    This work, DEVCOM CBC Cuts Ribbon on Expanded Biomanufacturing Facility, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Biomanufacturing Army Capability Biology Facility

