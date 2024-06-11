Distinguished guests tour the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center Biomanufacturing Facility located at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. during the official ribbon cutting event on June 12, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8470733
|VIRIN:
|240612-O-PS778-5447
|Resolution:
|3151x2099
|Size:
|854.62 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEVCOM CBC Cuts Ribbon on Expanded Biomanufacturing Facility, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT