    WWII Veteran John Gleeson represents Hawaii at 80th D-Day Anniversary

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Donald Randall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    WWII Veteran John Gleeson, the sole representative from Hawaii embarks on a poignant journey back to Europe to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (Courtesy photo by Tracie Hunter, WWII Beyond the Call)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:14
    VIRIN: 240606-N-NO246-1002
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Veteran John Gleeson represents Hawaii at 80th D-Day Anniversary, by Donald Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII veterans
    Hawaii
    D-Day
    80th anniversary
    John Gleeson

